LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a great night Tuesday for the Great Steamboat Race, one of the oldest Kentucky Derby Festival traditions and always a crowd favorite.
In the battle of the Belles on the Ohio River, the Belle of Louisville took on its archrival, the Belle of Cincinnati.
The two boats raced 14 miles to and from the Second Street Bridge, and it was the Belle of Louisville that proved victorious this year in front of a hometown crowd.
That means the Belle is the winner of the silver antlers and bragging rights — until next year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.