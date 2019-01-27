Seven Bridges benefit dance party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of young people put their best foot forward to honor a 10-year-old Louisville boy who took his own life.

The Miller's Lane Warehouse turned into a dance party on Sunday to honor Seven Bridges.

The Kerrick Elementary student took his own life last week after what his parents say was constant bullying at school and on the bus.

There was a drum line, step and dance teams, and musicians all gathering to celebrate Seven's life.

A  GoFundMe page has been set up for Seven's family, which has raised nearly $99,000 so far.

