LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest will reopen in July, though initially only to members.
The forest will open to members on July 6 and to all visitors “later in July,” though an exact date has not been announced.
The nonprofit offers hiking trails, its arboretum collection, beautiful landscapes and arts in nature, including the forest giants.
“The giants have had a nice rest,” Mark Wourms, the forest’s executive director, said in a video on the forest’s website. “They’ve had manicures and pedicures and facials during this time. They’re excited to have you back, but will be social distancing.”
The forest will limit the number of guests who can enter each day and will require advance registration for timed tickets. Wourms encouraged guests to register online, as the organization’s phone capacity is limited.
Wourms said more details on the process will be revealed soon.
Visitors also will be encouraged to wear face masks if they come within 10 feet of other guests or employees.
Bernheim facilities, including Isaac's Cafe, will be closed, and Wourms urged visitors to bring food and water, and to not forget water for their pets.
The forest will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
