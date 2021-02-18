LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitations can resume at non-Medicare certified long-term care facilities in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The governor said the the state would be relaxing the restrictions for indoor visitations for residents who have been fully vaccinated.
Residents who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be able to begin group activities, communal dining and visitations among residents.
"I know this has been difficult for a long time," Beshear said during a news conference Thursday.
Any visitors will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours and will be screened at the door. Visits will be limited to one individual, or two individuals from the same household.
Vaccination sites
Beginning next week, the state will expand its vaccination sites to 291 locations. In a large expansion last week, 156 new vaccination sites were added across the state.
Kentucky will have 51 regional sites, which will now include Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville. The state's first regional COVID-19 site opened in Lexington Feb 2.
Ten new Kroger stores will also begin administering vaccines, including the Kroger on 35th Street in Louisville, La Grange and in Bardstown. Walmart will soon be giving the vaccine at 25 stores across the state, including the store in Bardstown.
The governor also reported 963 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, which is the lowest number of cases reported on a Thursday since Oct. 8, Beshear said.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, rose for the third day in a row, jumping to 7.07% on Thursday.
The governor said testing is "significantly" down this week compared to last week due to the winter weather.
"What it tells us its definitely weather related and not people," Beshear said.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
