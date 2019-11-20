LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Governor-elect Andy Beshear and his wife are welcoming Kentucky's children to participate in a poster contest celebrating the gubernatorial inauguration theme -- Team Kentucky.
The Beshears say children ages 6-17 are asked to imagine Kentuckians working together to accomplish common goals. They're asking youngsters to draw a picture of the goal they want accomplished.
Future first lady Britainy Beshear is urging children to think about goals that could help their school, community or state.
A panel that includes Britainy Beshear will judge entries and select one winner from three categories -- ages 6-9, 10-13 and 14-17. Two additional overall winners will be selected for having the most colorful and most creative poster.
The winners and their families will be invited to the Capitol for the inaugural celebration on Dec. 10.
Families should complete the entry form (Word or PDF) and attach it to the back of the poster. All entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Click here, for a complete list of rules.
Mail entries to:
The Kentucky State Capitol
Attn: Geri Grigsby
700 Capitol Ave., Suite 118
Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
