LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From bacon and eggs to biscuits and gravy, you can get it all at a new breakfast spot opening soon in Louisville.
Big Bad Breakfast is set to open Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the old Lynn's Paradise Café location on Barret Avenue between the Highlands and Germantown.
The southern restaurant chain was established in 2008 and has nine locations across the south, with three more, aside from the Louisville location, in the works.
The breakfast menu includes bacon, fried chicken, grits, oatmeal and espresso. There's also a lunch menu with salads and sandwiches.
The restaurant is also hiring for the Louisville location. To apply, click here.
For more information about Big Bad Breakfast and to look at a full menu, click here.
