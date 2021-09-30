LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Renovations are well underway at what will be the new Big Bad Breakfast, a breakfast restaurant in place of what was once Lynn’s Paradise Café.
Big Bad Breakfast is a chain with eight locations in the south. Now, its newest location will be 984 Barret Ave., which is sandwiched between the Highlands and Germantown neighborhoods. Crews spent the last few weeks gutting the interior, and soon they will start mapping out the new layout.
“The concept itself provides a really quirky, eclectic environment, and we'll try to turn that up a notch with knowing the history of Lynn's,” said Steve Ritchie, Endeavor Restaurant Group founder and CEO.
Endeavor Restaurant Group, which launched by acquiring all five LouVino locations late last year, announced this summer that it would be bringing Big Bad Breakfast to Louisville. Ritchie said LouVino is back to pre-COVID sales levels, so that allowed his team to branch out to other concepts quicker than expected.
“What we’re doing now is really trying to think about diversifying our portfolio. And finding different concepts within different dining segments. We’re looking for amazing food and different occasions for the guests,” he said.
Big Bad Breakfast was started by New Orleans chef John Currence, who is the author of two James Beard Award-nominated cookbooks. Ritchie said the breakfast spots across the south, while chains, make it a priority to suit the neighborhood and bring a new flavor to each location.
The Louisville Big Bad Breakfast is slated to open late fall.
"When we thought about finding a breakfast concept, it just serendipitously kind of worked out at the exact same time that location became available,” said Ritchie.
Originally, the site was home to Lynn’s Paradise Café, a quirky breakfast spot. Then it became Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, but it’s been vacant since January.
Ritchie said his family ate at Lynn’s often, so he’s taking the task of creating a successful new restaurant in the same location “quite seriously.”
While that restaurant is being renovated, Ritchie’s team is already working on adding a third concept. He wouldn’t give too many hints about what it could be, but he did say that it would provide a different experience from LouVino or Big Bad Breakfast.
For Ritchie, each new concept is part of the bigger picture of supporting the community.
"We're just so delighted to be able to bring restaurant concepts that, yes, are bringing dining opportunities, but they're also creating jobs in different parts of the city. And even more than that, we're creating opportunity and paths for success,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.