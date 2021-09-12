LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artistic talent filled the lawn at the Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville this weekend.
The Big Four Arts Festival completed its two-day event on Sunday.
The fifth annual event had more than 150 artists from around the country display their work including painting, sculptures and wood working.
"I've been doing well," artist Barry Motes said. "Got a lot of traffic, a lot of lookers, a lot of great comments and fortunately a few sales, too."
The event also featured food trucks, booths and children's activities.
"We had a great turnout, not our largest but it has been a good one," Louis Nunnelley, the festival's director, said.
Last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
