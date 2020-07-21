LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big hotel chains soon will require their guests to wear masks in public spaces.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association released industry-wide guidelines for the pandemic and said hotels will mandate masks and social distancing. The industry group’s members include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Radisson and Wyndham.
Guidelines also include contactless reservations, check-ins, payments and room service.
The new safety procedures will go into effect July 27.
