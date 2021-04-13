LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Something big is coming to a Louisville shopping center space that has been empty for years.
Big Lots will open next week in the former Kmart on Poplar Level Road, near the Mega Caverns. This location will replace the Big Lots on Preston Highway by Fern Valley Road.
The nearly 27,000-square-foot space will offer everything from furniture to food, and it will have curbside pickup, same-day delivery and other COVID-safe measures.
The company hired 40 new employees for the store.
It opens Saturday, April 24.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.