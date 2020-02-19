FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) - A bill that calls for police pursuit policies across Kentucky and required training for law enforcement officers has passed a committee at the Capitol.
The House Judiciary Committee voted to send House Bill 298 to the House floor.
The bill calls for four things regarding police pursuits:
- Law enforcement agencies across the state must have a specific pursuit policy
- Law enforcement officers are required to complete four hours of pursuit training annually
- The punishment for fleeing and evading in a vehicle will result in a 30-day to one-year suspension of a drivers license
- Elected law enforcement officers must complete the required changing if they wish to have authority to engage in pursuits
"We lose way too many law enforcement officers to vehicular accidents," Rep. James Tipton said. "So this is about having policies and procedures in place and having the appropriate training in place to make it safer for everybody."
Tipton introduced the bill and presented it to a committee Wednesday. He said one of many reasons for filing the bill is because one of his constituents, Jill Hurst, was killed by a man running from police. That man hit her car at an intersection. Hurst died days later.
Hurst's friend, Addison McCoun, testified to the committee about why the bill should be passed. She was overcome with emotion as the Hurst family sat behind her.
"It should have never happened and it should never happen again," she urged lawmakers.
Ultimately, it would pass the committee but not before some concerns. One member of the committee inquired about changing the requirement from yearly training to every other year. Tipton said he would work to get that amended.
The bill could be voted on in the House next week.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.