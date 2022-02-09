LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill aimed at harshening the penalty for swatting is one step closer to being a law in Kentucky.
Swatting is when someone maliciously falsely reports a crime or an emergency to launch a police response to an unsuspecting person's home, according to a report from LEX 18.
It can put the victims in serious danger, and also create a dangerous situation for police.
On Wednesday, the bill passed the state House of Representatives 86-7. It will now move on to the Senate for consideration.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.