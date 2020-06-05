LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ninth day of protests against racial injustice in Louisville was tinged with added poignancy Friday as demonstrators celebrated what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday.
Protesters shared birthday cake, set of fireworks and sang "Happy Birthday" to the late Louisville emergency room technician who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a raid on her apartment on March 13.
Demonstrators projected an mural of Taylor on the side of Metro Hall, a symbolic message to city leaders that protests would continue until local leaders take action to achieve racial equality.
"I really want to send a peaceful message that we need to celebrate her life and honor her today, especially on her 27th birthday," said Jaylin Stewart, the Louisville artist who painted the mural of Taylor.
"This one hit home, cause it could have easily been me. She looks like me — same skin complexion, nearly the same age and same peers,"added Stewart, who is 24. "This could have easily been any black woman in Louisville, and I just want to make sure that I do my part and fight for her justice."
The LMPD officers who shot and killed Taylor during the raid, Dets. Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. John Mattingly, have been placed on administrative reassignment but have not been charged. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told WDRB News' Lawrence Smith on Friday that he has started to review the LMPD Public Integrity Unit's investigation of the incident.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has called for a top-to-bottom review of LMPD and has suspended the department's use of no-knock warrants amid the recent protests. He has not called for Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly to be fired and said that it is not a "swift process."
"If an officer is fired outside of that process, the officer can appeal, will appeal to get their jobs back immediately with back pay and then even damages and have a platform then to sue the city for wrongful termination," Fischer said on June 3.
Protesters at Metro Hall on Friday also paused for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
WDRB News’ Chad Mills reported that during that period of silence, almost everyone shed tears.
At the federal courthouse, Louisville demonstrators chanted, "Do your job" to urge federal authorities to take action against police brutality, as well.
Throughout the evening, protesters chanted their now-familiar slogans of "Black Lives Matter," "No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police." They also repeatedly called out the names of Taylor and David "Ya Ya" McAtee, a black business owner in Louisville who was shot by police or National Guard troops on Monday.
As during protests in the last few days, law enforcement authorities stayed away and allowed the protesters to make their way through the city to call for unity and equality. Police have said they will allow demonstrations to continue so long as they proceed peacefully.
