LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Black-owned soul food restaurant has reopened for indoor dinning, following struggles through the COVID shutdown.
Owners of Daddy Rich's say they have had a tough time navigating through the pandemic but are glad to provide a space to enjoy food and beverages and not just through their service window.
The West Oak Street soul food restaurant is serving up wings, community engagement and support to Louisville's Black-owned businesses.
Owners say the business, which opened in 2018, had been doing well until the pandemic hit and they were forced to shut down.
They held a ribbon cutting when Daddy Rich's soul food restaurant first opened in Old Louisville and again on Saturday, followed by a grand-reopening brunch.
They have also allowed their restaurant to be a space for other smaller black-owned businesses to showcase and sell their products.
One of the co-owners, Rodrick Martin, said Daddy Rich's is named after his late grandfather. Martin says he and his team are elated to be back operating at 100% capacity.
“We used our backgrounds; we used our senses to survive. I mean, at the end of the day, we knew this is what we banked our entire careers on this —blood, sweat and tears," Martin said. "We knew that if we were going to go down, we were not going to go down without a fight."
The owners plan to expand in Louisville and beyond.
