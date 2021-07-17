LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A block party hosted at Shawnee Park in west Louisville honored young achievers in the community on Saturday.
The local nonprofit Change Today, Change Tomorrow donated 20 computers, provided by UnitedHealthcare, to reduce the digital divide in Louisville.
The computers will be used to coordinate easier grocery access, along with providing barrier-free access and resources to the Black community, according to a news release. The laptops, which were given to a variety of ages, are intended to help increase Black business ownership.
"We're just trying to fill that gap, we try to be an organization and nonprofit while still trying to just stay grounded in the community and be about the community," Hannah Jones, the nonprofit's outreach program manager, said.
Attendees received a healthy gift bag filled with fruits, teas and pressed juices.
