BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bloomfield Police Chief Scott Dennis was laid to rest Thursday afternoon at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Last week, Dennis died after a three-week battle with COVID-19, but Thursday's service was about his life and legacy and not how he died. Family and friends came to pay their respects to Bloomfield's fallen hero.
After the drive-through visitation, the chief's body was placed on a custom caisson and escorted to his final resting place at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Dennis joined the Bloomfield Police Department in 2012, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the job. He was Bloomfield's only police officer, so right now, the Nelson County Sheriff's Department is covering the city.
