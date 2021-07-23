LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bloomington, Indiana, man now faces charges in connection to the January insurrection at the U.S. capitol, reported by FOX 59.
Antony Vo, 28, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, among other charges.
The FBI says it received several tips that Vo posted pictures on Facebook and Instagram of him inside the Capitol building during the riot.
After a search warrant, police found multiple conversations on Vo's social media accounts admitting his participation on Jan. 6.
Court documents say in one conversation, Vo said, "President Trump asked me to be here."
Vo is the seventh person from Indiana to be arrested in connection with the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
