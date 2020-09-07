BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Bloomington Police Department is investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide involving four people.
The department said officers responded to Olcott Boulveland Sunday on a welfare check of the occupants in a residence there, according to a report by Fox 59.
According to police, a woman told them she went to the home to pick up her friend. After no one answered the door, she used her key to enter, and found her friend who appeared to be dead in a room.
Officers responded and found four deceased individuals in the home who had been shot, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
Police continue to investigate the shootings, as the motive remains unknown.
“All of Bloomington mourns today, after we lost a family in an apparent triple homicide and suicide," Bloomingtom Mayor John Hamilton said in a statement. "The tragic loss of these four fellow Bloomingtonians comes as a horrible shock during an already challenging year when family or private struggles may remain even harder to see than usual."
