LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Dylan just can't get enough of Kentucky.
The legendary singer-songwriter's whiskey brand will open a new distillery in Pleasureville, Kentucky.
Dylan is the co-founder of Heaven's Door Whiskey.
The Pleasureville distillery is set to open in September on 160 acres along Six Mile Creek. It will feature a visitors center, tasting room and restored 18th century mills and cabins.
Heaven's Door is also renovating a church at East Market and Hancock streets in NuLu. That location will include a bourbon tasting room, art museum and live music venue.
For more information about the Pleasureville distillery, click here.
