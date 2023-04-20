LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bob Dylan just can't get enough of Kentucky.

The legendary singer-songwriter's whiskey brand will open a new distillery in Pleasureville, Kentucky.

Dylan is the co-founder of Heaven's Door Whiskey.

The Pleasureville distillery is set to open in September on 160 acres along Six Mile Creek. It will feature a visitors center, tasting room and restored 18th century mills and cabins.

Heaven's Door is also renovating a church at East Market and Hancock streets in NuLu. That location will include a bourbon tasting room, art museum and live music venue.

