LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Clerk Barbara "Bobbie" Holsclaw was sworn-in to begin her seventh term in office on Wednesday.
The Republican, who is the county's top elections official, was first elected in 1998. Her office also handles vehicle registrations, marriage licenses and property deeds.
In November, Holsclaw defeated Democratic challenger Tina Ward-Pugh.
At the swearing-in ceremony, Holsclaw said she's working to make vehicle registration renewal easier and more convenient.
"My hope and dream that I'm able to put kiosks all around the city for renewals for our cars," Holsclaw said. "ATM, something like that, where they can do it 24 hours a day, whether it's in a grocery store, or wherever. That's our hope to work with the transportation cabinet to make that a reality."
Holsclaw is one of the longest-serving clerks in the state, and is also one of the longest-serving Republicans elected to office in Jefferson County.
