LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The bodies of two Indiana University students who went missing Saturday while out on a boat on Lake Monroe were recovered from the lake Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
Scuba divers helped search for more than three days for 19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya, who went missing at Lake Monroe, not far from Bloomington. The students were on a pontoon with friends when the group decided to anchor to go swimming.
When neither of the men surfaced, friends tried to help but weren't able to find them.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that Shah and Vaidya were found around 11:30 a.m. in 18 feet of water just east of Paynetown Marina.
