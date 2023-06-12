OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police recovered an AK-47, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and body armor while searching a car of a man they say was on his way to kill his family.
Kenneth Gregory was driving on Highway 329 near his parents' house when police caught up with him on May 20.
Police said Gregory called police just after 7 p.m. that Saturday from a home in Louisville's Douglass Hills neighborhood and threatened to harm himself and others. By the time police responded to the home, Gregory had already left.
The arrest report from Oldham County Police shows that Gregory sent threatening texts to his father, then drove toward their home in Oldham County.
"Disarm me so you don't shoot me," Gregory told police after being handcuffed. "It's chambered. There is another weapon in the car"
Inside the car, they found a loaded AK-47 and hundreds of rounds of ammo.
"He's got enough magazines to do some damage," one officer said.
Police detained Gregory because there was an active Mental Inquest Warrant from Jefferson County.
"Could've been really bad," one officer was heard saying. "Dude, he drove by the house. Because when it pinged, it was literally right by the house," continued another officer.
While wearing handcuffs, Gregory continued talking to officers.
"I'm very confused on y'alls opinion about the mental health crisis, though," Gregory said. "You can't really stop someone from an act of violence. Say if you were gonna take my weapons, I can always rent a U-Haul and load it with explosives like Timothy McVeigh, I believe. It is the will to do harm against your own people, there is the problem."
Timothy McVeigh was executed for being the man responsible for the Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.
Gregory also asked police whether they worked Louisville's most recent mass shooting at Old National Bank on April 10.
He was eventually transported to the Oldham County Detention Center and is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Gregory has pleaded not guilty, and his case is being waived to a grand jury.
