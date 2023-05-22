LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they prevented a potential massacre early Sunday morning when they stopped a man with body armor and a small arsenal as he was on his way to kill his family in Oldham County.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Kenneth Gregory was arrested by the Oldham County Police Department just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Gregory called police just after 7 p.m. Saturday from a home in Louisville's Douglass Hills neighborhood and threatened to harm himself and others. By the time police responded to the home, Gregory had already left.
According to an arrest report, Gregory began Facetiming his father while police were still on the scene. He appeared to be wearing ballistic body armor and loading magazines.
Police said he also sent a text message to his father, saying, "Watch my location old man...on my way!" He followed up with a voicemail that said, "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill your wife. I'm going to kill your ... family ... I'm on my way to do so..."
He then allegedly threatened to kill four other family members and began driving toward their Oldham County address, according to police.
Police said they were able to use Gregory's cellphone to track him as he headed to the victims' Oldham County home. They stopped him on the KY 329 Bypass, near the home, shortly before he would have arrived.
Inside his vehicle, they allegedly found a loaded AK-47 and a 9mm handgun, as well as several loaded AK-47 magazines and 9mm magazines. The 9mm handgun was holstered on his hip, along with several magazines, and there was body armor in the trunk, according to police.
Police said during the investigation, it was discovered that Gregory was on his way to kill his family.
He was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Gregory is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
