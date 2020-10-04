LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after officers found a dead body in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Second Division officers located the body just before noon Sunday in an alley behind the 3100 block of Grand Avenue, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, and police have not yet determined the person's gender and an approximate age, Smiley said.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
