LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a southern Indiana creek.
According to a news release from the Seymour Police Department, the body was discovered Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Police were called to a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour after someone reported the discovery.
When investigators arrived, they saw the body of a male. The age of the deceased was not released.
The body was removed from the creek and taken to the morgue at Schenck Medical Center.
The individual's identity has not been publicly released as investigators are still trying to contact his family.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
This story may be updated.
