LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a woman who was reported missing on July 14 has been found dead.
The skeletal remains of Lisa Roman, 54, were found hundreds of yards from her utility vehicle, according to the Harrison County Deputy Coroner. A hunter found the vehicle Sunday near the edge of a New Middletown creek.
Police do not suspect foul play.
Roman was last seen in early July on her brother's farm in Elizabeth, Ind. Family members said she left the property in a utility vehicle and did not return.
