LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body pulled from the Ohio River in western Kentucky has been identified as a missing woman from Oldham County.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West 1st Street just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a deceased individual had been located along the riverfront, according to Officer Andrew Boggess, a spokesperson for the police department.
Initially, authorities released details about the woman that had been found because they were unable to find a missing persons report that matched her.
In an update Thursday evening, the department said the Daviess County Coroner's Office had identified the woman as 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Mitchell, of Oldham County.
The La Grange Police Department will take over the investigation.
