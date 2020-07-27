CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Search crews have recovered a drowning victim who died in the Ohio River.
The body of Harold Snook, 52, of Crestwood, Ky. was recovered about 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Jim Nash.
Snook was last seen near Fourteen Mile Creek, close to Charlestown State Park, at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. His body was found about a half-mile south of that area.
Responders from Louisville Metro Police Water Patrol, Clark County Sheriff's Department, and Charlestown Fire Department helped in the search that used boats and sonar units in the area where the victim was last seen.
Nash said the incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.