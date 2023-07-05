LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Clarksville, Indiana after a water main break Wednesday morning.
Residents near North McKinley, West Washington and North Randolph may experience service interruption or low water pressure.
AN EMERGENCY ALERTHello! This is an urgent notification from Indiana American Water. Our crews are making emergency repairs due to a Main Break beginning at 7:00am 7/5/2023 in Clarksville. You are under a Boil Water Advisory for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/NZiKWX85Az— Clark County Indiana Health Dept. (@clark_dept) July 5, 2023
Indiana American Water crews are working on emergency repairs that are expected to be completed sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.
The boil water advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday.
