LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in Salem, Indiana are being asked to boil their water due to a problem with the drinking water supply.
Officials issued the notice Saturday evening after consulting with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Officials with Salem Water Works say the boil water advisory is precautionary.
It's recommended that cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before consumption. The city also asks residents to conserve water and only use what is necessary.
