LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bond was raised Tuesday for the Louisville activist charged with trying to kill mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of Quintez Brown, 21, on murder and wanton endangerment charges. Judge Annette Karen raised his bond from $75,000 to $100,000. If he posts bond, Brown would be put on home incarceration.
Brown's attorney, Rob Eggert, said in court that he plans to have Brown's psychiatric state evaluated as soon as possible. He said Brown should be released because of potential mental issues.
"While he's an outstanding young man, I think there's serious mental issues at play here," Eggert said in court. "And I'm going to have him evaluated immediately. I think the bond is high, but I don't think it should certainly be any higher. He shouldn't be made an example because of who the victim is."
Brown was arrested Monday soon after police said he used a 9 mm Glock to fire shots into Greenberg's campaign office in the Butchertown Market on Story Avenue. Police said they have not determined a motive, but it appears Brown acted alone.
Brown is scheduled in court again next week.
Greenberg was not hit by a bullet, but at an emotional news conference Monday afternoon, he said a bullet ripped a hole in the back of the green sweater he was wearing.
Brown is a an independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5, and he has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center. Brown worked as an intern at the Courier Journal in 2021 and was a frequent contributor to the opinion page.
In the summer of 2021, Brown went missing for 11 days. After he was found, no information was released by police about where Brown had been, but his parents released a statement asking for privacy while the family tended to Brown's "physical, mental and spiritual health."
