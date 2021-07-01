LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local columnist and activist who was reported missing several days ago has been found safe, according to police.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Thursday morning that 20-year-old Quintez Brown has been located. No further information has or will be released.
Previously Brown had not been seen since Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m.
"We lost. We just want you home. Just come home, man. Just come home," said Brown's father, Jacobe Daugherty, last week.
His step-mother, Stephanie Daugherty, also pleaded for help finding Brown. "Whatever it is he's going through, just know that we love him very much and that if he would come home, we could figure out anything that we need to together. But we can't do it if we can't see him and we can't touch."
We're asking for the community's help to find one of our students. Quintez Brown was last seen on Saturday at Algonquin Park. The 20-year-old is about 6' tall and 180 lbs. with a shaved head and face. He was last seen driving a dark blue '06 Nissan Sentra, plate # 827 ABK. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nfMOshmYrk— University of Louisville (@uofl) June 22, 2021
A report by The Courier Journal indicated he recently worked as an intern for the newspaper and had been a frequent contributor to the outlet's opinion section.
Brown, who has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center, spoke to WDRB News in June of 2020 after demonstrating in downtown Louisville daily to voice his frustrations with how black people have been policed throughout the country.
He also spoke out in 2019 about his discomfort with armed police serving as school resource officers in Jefferson County Public Schools.
