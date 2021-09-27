LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of killing a man and hiding his body in an alcove under the floor will need a quarter of a million dollars to get out of jail.
Sara McQuilling faced a judge during her initial court appearance Monday morning, where a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. During the hearing, the judge called her "a danger to the community" and set her bond at $250,000 full cash.
Officers say they originally went to the home to check on the victim's welfare. According to court documents, officers with the West Buechel Police Department found the victim's body inside the home on Roosevelt Avenue, near Hikes Lane and Buechel Bypass, on Sept. 23. The man had been shot to death, and was discovered inside a crawl space under the floor. His truck was missing.
That victim has not yet been publicly identified.
On Friday, police found McQuilling in the man's truck with a gun, according to court documents. Police say she admitted to shooting the man and moving his body before stealing his truck.
McQuilling is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and theft. She is scheduled to appear again in court next week.
