LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old on West Broadway faced a judge Wednesday morning.
Alex Foster is charged with murder. Police said he shot Shadarrion Youngblood several times in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Dixie Highway, in August.
Youngblood died at the hospital.
Kentucky State Police arrested Foster last week at a traffic stop in Henry County.
A not-guilty plea was entered on Foster's behalf for the murder charge and several other charges, including driving under the influence and speeding.
Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf ordered him to have no contact with the family of the victim and set his bond at $250,000.
