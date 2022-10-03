LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the shooting took place at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Dixie Highway.
Youngblood was shot several times and taken to University Hospital in critical condition. He died the next morning, according to the coroner's office.
Early Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police arrested 29-year-old Alex Foster, of Louisville, at a traffic stop in Henry County.
KSP says he was stopped in a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71, near the 26 mile marker at about 1:30 a.m. on a traffic violation. During a check, it was discovered he was wanted for murder out of Jefferson County.
A spokesman for LMPD says the murder warrant is in connection to Youngblood's death.
Foster is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
