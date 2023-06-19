LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenagers accused of concealing AR-15-style weapons at a public park in Louisville appeared in court Monday morning.
Cory Baxter and Tyler McRae, both of whom are 18, were taken into custody over the weekend.
Police said they were at the David Armstrong Extreme Park attempting to hide the guns in their waist-bands.
An arrest citation says McRae also had two fully loaded magazines.
Police said they also found marijuana on both teens.
Their bonds have been set at $5,000 each. If they post 10% of that bond they'll be released from jail, but will have to remain on house arrest.
They're expected back in court later this month.
