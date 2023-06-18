LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville teens were arrested on Saturday night for concealing AR-15 style weapons at the David Armstrong Extreme Park.
According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the skate park and arrested Cory Baxter, 18, for disorderly conduct. Surveillance cameras showed Baxter and Tyler McRae, 18, were attempting to conceal large weapons.
Once Baxter and McRae were apprehended, police found both men had AR-15 style loaded pistols in their waistbands. McRae also had two fully loaded magazines.
Police also found marijuana on both teenagers. Both are expected to be arraigned on Monday.
