LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits will hold its the first bourbon industry conference at the University of Kentucky.
The conference will start Thursday at the Gatton Student Center. UK said the Beam Institute partnered with the Kentucky Distillers Association to plan around key industry issues.
The conference will include discussions on topics such as grains, fermentation and warehousing. Master distillers from multiple distilleries will answer questions about the industry's future.
Farmers, distillers and tourism officials are all invited to attend.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.