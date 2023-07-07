LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green Police officer is in critical condition after being shot "multiple times" in the line of duty Thursday.
In a news release Friday, Kentucky State Police said the officer was involved in a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. (CST) in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney released a video statement Friday afternoon, saying Officer Matt Davis was shot "multiple times" and airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. He said Davis is in critical but stable condition.
KSP's Critical Incident Response Team was asked to help investigate. It has not said where the shooting happened, but another man involved in the shooting died at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
An official with the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police said online that the officer was taken to a hospital in Nashville.
"We feel the support of our community, and on behalf of the Bowling Green Police Department, we want to thank you for always supporting us," Delaney said in Friday's statement.
He also asked the public to "continue to support and pray for Officer Davis."
Delaney said he could not release additional details of the investigation being handled by KSP, which has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings.
Gov. Andy Beshear posted a call for prayers on social media.
"We have learned of a reported incident in Bowling Green of an officer being shot and wounded," he said. "Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in prayer for this officer, their family and fellow officers."
