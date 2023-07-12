LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green Police officer continues to recover in the hospital, showing progress after being shot in the line of duty last week.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, July 12, the Bowling Green Police Department provided an update for Officer Matt Davis.
"He continues to improve each day, his surgeries thus far have been successful and the doctors will continue to monitor his progress," according to the post.
On July 6, Davis was shot "multiple times" in Bowling Green, and was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville.
Police said another man involved in the shooting died at the hospital. KSP's Critical Incident Response Team is helping with the investigation.
The post on also said Davis is aware of the community's support, prayers and fundraisers.
