LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana is finding ways to help young people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Anthem Foundation gave the organization more than $100,000 to go toward its programming.
The organization is providing virtual programming and a supplemental food program. Virtual programming includes physical lessons as well as instruction time that's focused on STEM subjects, reading and art.
The organization is also distributing more than 850 daily meals to those 18 and under as well as snack packs and hygiene packs.
Nearly 900 kids have used the programming so far.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.