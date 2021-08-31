LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- BP has taken over full ownership of Thorntons, a Louisville-based gas and convenience store chain.
In an announcement Tuesday, BP said it plans to build on the Thorntons brand following the acquisition. In July, BP shared its plans to acquire the company headquartered in Louisville.
"We are committed to putting the customer at the heart of what we do to help accelerate the mobility revolution and redefine the convenience experience at service stations," Greg Franks, senior vice president of mobility and convenience for BP Americas, said in a news release. "Thorntons has generated long-term customer loyalty over the last 50 years because of its best-in-class operations."
There are more than 200 retail stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee an Florida. Thorntons was founded in 1971.
The deal is expected to close later this year after regulatory approvals.
