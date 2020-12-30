LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vandalized statue of Breonna Taylor in California is now missing.
The ceramic statue in Oakland, California, was badly damaged over the weekend. Now, it's gone.
The sculptor, Leo Carson, put up the memorial to uplift supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Carson said the ceramic one will be replaced with one made of bronze.
More than $20,000 has been raised for the effort.
"This proves that this was not a 'one-off' event, a, a drunk racist, but a coordinated effort to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement," Carson said. "We are not going away."
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the theft.
