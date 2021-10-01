LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statue of Breonna Taylor is now on display in Manhattan.
Statues of Taylor, George Floyd and John Lewis are now in Union Square.
The exhibit called "See injustice" features the three well-known names in the Black Lives Matter movement.
Each bronze painted statue weighs about 1,000 pounds and is made of 200 thinly-cut slices of African Mahogany.
The artist hopes his work highlights the need for social change. The pieces will stay through Oct. 30 and then travel to different cities.
They'll eventually be auctioned with proceeds going to charity.
