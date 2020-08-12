LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the family of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday morning and expressed his condolences for her death.
The meeting, which was requested by an attorney for Taylor's family, came as Cameron's office continues to lead the investigation into Taylor's death at the hands of Louisville Metro Police officers in March. Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, said the last five months have been "exhausting, tiring (and) miserable." But she said she left Wednesday's meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes, more confident.
"It was much needed, and it was long overdue in my opinion," Palmer said.
Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor's family, said they felt it was a "professional courtesy" that Cameron express condolences in-person, not just through the media.
"We weren't there to expect any immediate action ... for him to divulge the secrets of his investigation," Baker said. "But it was truly -- for us to see and have a sense that his office is, in fact, handling the investigation seriously. And until he had that conversation with the family, we couldn't say that."
Palmer said she told Cameron to "do the right thing" when it comes to justice for her daughter.
"That's all anyone expects," she said.
A brief statement was issued by Cameron's office Wednesday morning:
"Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family's attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization. The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth."
Taylor, an emergency medical tech, was shot multiple times March 13 when Louisville Metro Police officers served a no-knock warrant on her south Louisville apartment during a narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found. Her death has sparked months of protests around the country calling for charges against the three officers involved in the shooting.
Baker said they weren't given any indication as to the status of Cameron's investigation.
"It's not a rushed process, I've come to learn," Palmer said of the process. "I'm hoping it won't be much longer, but I understand that he has a job to do. So I'm trying to be patient."
