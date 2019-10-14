LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new live music venue is coming to the outlet mall in Simpsonville.
According to a news release, Brewgrass Entertainment is scheduled to open its doors at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass on Nov. 1.
Launched by Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, a 2-time Grammy-nominated Bluegrass and American-Roots band, the new venue is expected to bring in acts of various genres, "including Bluegrass, Vintage Country, Folk, Americana, Gospel and other various types of acoustic music."
Brewgrass Entertainment will be located at 1155 Buck Creek Road and at 6,000 square feet, will be able to host a capacity of 600 people with several options for seating and standing.
A food court will house specialty restaurants and vending machines.
The backstage area will contain accommodations for artists, including a green room, private dressing rooms, restrooms and room for Entertainer Coach parking.
Concerts are scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 1, and continue until the last Friday in April 2010.
For information on specific dates and advance tickets, CLICK HERE.
