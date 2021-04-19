LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close Interstate 71 this weekend in Louisville.
Crews will demolish the old Brownsboro Road bridge over I-71 on Friday and Saturday nights.
On Friday night, all northbound lanes will be closed between Interstate 265 and KY 329. The southbound lanes will then close Saturday night.
A nine-mile detour will be posted.
The closures start at 10 p.m., and it will reopen at 6 a.m.
Traffic on Brownsboro road will not be impacted. Drivers will start using the new bridge this week.
