LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- PNC Broadway in Louisville returns to the stage Tuesday night with Waitress.
All guests must wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID test, PCR Test no older than 72 hours from arrival at the event or Antigen Test no older than 24 hours from arrival at the event. For a full list of protocols, click here.
Waitress will run eight shows over seven days on the Whitney Hall stage.
Other shows this season include: Cats, Come From Away, Mean Girls, Hamilton, and Anastasia.
Tickets are still available for all shows. For ticket information, click here.
