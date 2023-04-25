LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prominent local businessman is retiring after almost 25 years in business.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint owner Jim Lehrer will be officially retiring on Friday, April 28, according to a news release.
Since purchasing the company in June 1998, Jim and his wife Marilyn have provided quality products and excellent customer service for eastern Jefferson County and Prospect.
"When Marilyn and I first bought Brownsboro Hardware & Paint, the post office inside the store did more business than the hardware store did," Lehrer said in a news release. "Our loyal customers helped us grow the business to what it is today, and we will be forever grateful. To our current and past employees, thanks for all you have done to make Brownsboro Hardware & Paint what it is today. Marilyn and I are ready to step away and let Doug make Brownsboro Hardware & Paint even better."
The Lehrers sold the business in Oct. 2021 to Doug Carroll, but Jim Lehrer stayed on working during the transition.
"Jim has made a tremendous difference in the lives of thousands of people in the Louisville and Prospect area," Carroll said. "Under his guidance, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for area charities. We want to provide an opportunity for people to stop by and congratulate Jim on a career well done. While we will miss him tremendously, we wish the best for him and Marilyn as they move into the next chapter of their lives."
Friends and customers are encouraged to stop by and share stories with Jim any time on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The Lehrers plan on traveling, work on their century-old home and continue their charity work.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint has received many recognitions and awards such as being recognized by the Prospect Area Chamber of Commerce as "Best Employer of 2022."
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint has two locations: 4858 Brownsboro Road in Louisville and 9521 US 42 in Prospect.
