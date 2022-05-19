LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A couple who lost their children in an accident while on a Florida vacation is hosting another event in their name.
Final preps are being made at Elk Run Golf Club in Jeffersonville. It's hosting the Bear & Buddy Pro-Am to raise money for the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.
"This is Addie and Baylor's legacy. This is our connection to them going forward, so this means everything to Lauren and I, because it's them," said Matt Kirchgessner.
Addie, 6, and Baylor, 4, were tragically killed while they were on a family vacation in Panama City Beach in December 2020. They were playing putt-putt golf when a pickup truck went off the road and hit them.
Their parents, Matt and Lauren, started the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation in their memory. The foundation has collected and distributed thousands of books throughout the community in Addie and Baylor's memory.
"They're still going to have an impact on this world even though they're not here, and this is set up to where they'll have an impact long after we're all gone," Kirchgessner said.
The family continues doing projects to honor the children, including remodeling a library at their school, funding a therapy dog, hosting book drives and partnering with Norton Children's Hospital for a Reach Out and Read program. More than 10,000 books have been donated to the foundation, so far.
"Just bittersweet. We wish we weren't doing this and Addie and Baylor were here, but that's not the hand we were dealt," Kirchgessner said.
Addie would have been 8-years-old on May 23, and Baylor would have turned 6 on June 13. They are hosting a book drive with Norton Healthcare now in their honor.
Sponsorships are still available for Friday's Pro-Am. The tournament runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elk Run Golf Club on Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
To learn more about the work being done by the foundation, or to donate, click here.
